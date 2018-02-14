McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera program grants 2nd scholarship

The McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera Scholarship awarded its second scholarship to Nayda Bobonis-Cabrera, a fourth-year University of Puerto Rico Law School student, the law firm announced.

The McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera Scholarship, established by McConnell Valdés in 2016 to mark its 70th anniversary, is aimed at providing financial aid to full-time UPR law students.

The scholarship, managed by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, provides assistance of up to $5,000 per year to each selected student. To qualify, students must comply with the established eligibility criteria, which includes financial need, a high grade point average and community service work.

“Puerto Rico’s current economic situation requires a greater involvement by the private sector that works to move our community forward,” said Arturo García-Solá, managing director of the law firm.

“With this in mind, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to help our youth achieve their academic goals, a vital element for the continued development of our society,” he said. “The achievement by our youth of their academic goals will, in turn, facilitate their contribution to the progress of our island.”

The scholarship program recognizes Antonio Escudero-Viera, former managing director of the firm and retired capital partner who has worked as an “Ad Honorem” professor at the UPR Law School for more than 45 years.

For more information about the McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera Scholarship Program please contact Jocelyn Capeles at the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, at 787-721-1037 or visit www.fcpr.org.