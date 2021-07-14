Type to search

MCS Foundation invests $452K in mental health projects with 10 entities

Contributor July 14, 2021
The MCS Foundation joined ASSMCA and FHC de Puerto Rico to launch the campaign in response to the rise in mental health cases.

Looking to address the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the island’s mental health, the MCS Foundation has teamed up with the Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA) and mental healthcare provider FHC de Puerto Rico to launch the “Escondida” public service campaign discussing hidden problems resulting from the health crisis.

This effort is coupled with the MCS Foundation’s $452,000 investment in mental health-related grants for active projects involving 10 nonprofit entities that are also part of the public service campaign, which comes in the face of an alarming increase in cases of people with symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

In just one year, the phone lines managed by the Psychosocial Assistance Program (PAS, in Spanish) registered an increase of 752,351 calls from people requesting emotional support. Most of these calls were from the elderly, the nonprofit said.

The nonprofits that are part of the public service campaign have been receiving support from the MCS Foundation in recent years related to social, emotional and physical programs to ensure the holistic health of the communities they serve.

These organizations include Acción Social de Puerto Rico, Castillo de Ángeles, Inc., Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados, Hogar Santa Teresa de Hornet, Centro Inés, Fundación Agenda Ciudadana, Corporación de Teatro Latino and La Fondita de Jesús, among others.

