MCS invests $1M+ to promote health, wellness islandwide

MCS is launching its “Tu Ruta al Bienestar” program with an investment of more than $1 million, expanding its role in community locations throughout the island to offer activities and experiences aimed at promoting health and wellness for the elderly.

The initiative arises through an alliance with community-based organizations in Puerto Rico, including the YMCA, Salvation Army and Acción Social, MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak said.

“The differentiating factor of the ‘Tu Ruta al Bienestar’ program is that its activities are intended to touch the health of the elderly in all its dimensions, particularly the social aspects that influence emotional health, by involving healthcare providers and the community in partnership,” he said.

“As a company, MCS provides service to Puerto Rico through three pillars: taking care of your health, living a healthy lifestyle, and caring for the community,” he said, adding “Tu Ruta al Bienestar” represents MCS’s extension in the community of these three ideals.”

Through the collaborative effort with YMCA, Salvation Army and Acción Social de Puerto Rico, MCS is creating local forums where participants are taught to take care of their physical health, while socializing and adding enriching and enjoyable experiences to their daily lives.

“From the clinical perspective, we recognize that initiatives to promote health in the elderly should be aimed at maintaining the highest possible level of independence. For this, it is important that we send the message to our members that good health is not necessarily the absence of disease,” said Inés Hernández-Roses, chief medical officer at MCS.

“Total wellness includes good physical, as well as social, emotional and intellectual health, and that is what we want to promote through our new MCS ‘Tu Ruta al Bienestar’ program,” she said.

The YMCA, Salvation Army and Acción Social will become the meeting points for MCS members who wish to participate in the program’s activities.

MCS “Tu Ruta al Bienestar” will offer more than 25 wellness activities per month at various points on the island, including more than 150 exercise sessions, including Zumba, yoga, aerobics, aqua aerobics and bomba aerobics tailored for seniors.