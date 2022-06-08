Type to search

In-Brief

MCS offers talks on hurricane readiness and health-related topics

Contributor June 8, 2022
The June workshops are part of the company’s ‘Club Te Paga’ activities held at its service center in Plaza Las Américas.

As this year’s hurricane season gets underway, MCS will offer several educational workshops focused on preparedness, in addition to preventive and mental health topics.

The insurer’s Club Te Paga initiative will oversee the talks that will take place at the MCS Service and Experience Center, located on the first level of the Plaza Lás Américas shopping center in Hato Rey.

A workshop entitled “Hurricane Season Nutrition” will explore proper nutrition to maintain optimal nutrition in challenging times, starting at 11 a.m. on June 21. Another talk is slated for June 24 at the same start time, focusing on “Disease prevention and medication management,” followed by another session on June 28 focused on “How do you optimize mental health?”

“We want our affiliates, policy holders and visitors to have the necessary tools and knowledge to deal with any atmospheric disturbance, without downplaying the need to stay healthy in body and soul,” said Rosadaliz Berríos, senior vice president of operations and customer experience at MCS.

“Mental and physical health are important components that enable us to face any emergency safely and confidently,” she said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

MCS Spot activities focus on role of women entrepreneurs in agriculture
Contributor May 16, 2022
MCS launches ‘Impúlsate con MCS’ to help retain recently graduated doctors
Contributor May 11, 2022
Mujer Emprende Latina recognizes MCS exec’s professional excellence
Contributor May 5, 2022
MCS marks ‘Patient Day’ with visits to plan members in 60+ hospitals
Contributor April 12, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

MCS Spot activities focus on role of women entrepreneurs in agriculture
MCS launches ‘Impúlsate con MCS’ to help retain recently graduated doctors
Mujer Emprende Latina recognizes MCS exec’s professional excellence
MCS marks ‘Patient Day’ with visits to plan members in 60+ hospitals
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.