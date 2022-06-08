MCS offers talks on hurricane readiness and health-related topics

The June workshops are part of the company’s ‘Club Te Paga’ activities held at its service center in Plaza Las Américas.

As this year’s hurricane season gets underway, MCS will offer several educational workshops focused on preparedness, in addition to preventive and mental health topics.

The insurer’s Club Te Paga initiative will oversee the talks that will take place at the MCS Service and Experience Center, located on the first level of the Plaza Lás Américas shopping center in Hato Rey.

A workshop entitled “Hurricane Season Nutrition” will explore proper nutrition to maintain optimal nutrition in challenging times, starting at 11 a.m. on June 21. Another talk is slated for June 24 at the same start time, focusing on “Disease prevention and medication management,” followed by another session on June 28 focused on “How do you optimize mental health?”

“We want our affiliates, policy holders and visitors to have the necessary tools and knowledge to deal with any atmospheric disturbance, without downplaying the need to stay healthy in body and soul,” said Rosadaliz Berríos, senior vice president of operations and customer experience at MCS.

“Mental and physical health are important components that enable us to face any emergency safely and confidently,” she said.