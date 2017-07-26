Medicinal Cannabis courses tempered to new Law 42

Following the signing of the new Law 42-2017 regulating the local medicinal cannabis industry, Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana is ramping up its educational services to doctors and patients regarding the correct use of the marihuana flower.

Furthemore, the nonprofit is also seeking to educate those interested in working in the industry, whether in a dispensary, in harvesting or manufacturing, company executives said.

With this in mind Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana has tempered its courses, starting in August, by hosting three major education activities, offering specific information according to the new law and refreshing the regulations that are still in force, as explained in Article 24 of Law 42.

“The law came to provide more strength, respect and security to Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis industry. And with that, the courses we offer — approved by the Health Department, the College of Agronomists, the Medical Licencing Board and the Supreme Court — are more stringent and specific,” said Goodwin Aldarondo, founder and president of the nonprofit, and who has traveled to places like Holland, Colorado, California, Alaska, Washington and New York to compare different cannabis industry models.

“We will educate about the potential the cannabis flower has as a universal treatment for any disease. The flower is the purest and most complete way to receive the benefits of medical cannabis as it has the full spectrum of its components [terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids,]” he said.

Three activities are on the agenda in August: Aug. 12, at the Polytechnic University; Aug. 19 at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez; and Aug. 26 at the InterAmerican University in Ponce.

A patient’s congress — aimed at anyone who wishes and is qualified to receive their license — will be held at all three events that start at 8:30 a.m. The following courses will also be taught concurrently: Occupational License; Dispensary technician; Good manufacturing practices; and Good farming practices.

For more information, call 787-766-2876.