Mercedes-Benz of Ponce to restore historic fire truck at Parque de Bombas

As part of its launch in southern Puerto Rico, Mercedes-Benz of Ponce has signed a collaboration agreement with the Municipality of Ponce to restore the historic service truck at the city’s iconic Parque de Bombas.

The partnership was announced May 1 during a welcome ceremony, where the dealership unveiled its multiyear commitment to the landmark and the surrounding community.

“We take on the responsibility of restoring the Parque de Bombas service truck with great respect, and as a show of Mercedes-Benz of Ponce’s commitment to the Ciudad Señorial, which has welcomed us with great enthusiasm and support,” said Blanca Montalvo, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Ponce and the first woman to lead a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Puerto Rico.

The agreement includes a five-year premium maintenance plan following the restoration, valued at around $25,000. The project will involve bodywork, reupholstery using original materials and full mechanical servicing. The dealership estimates the process will take 12 weeks, after which the truck will be returned to its permanent display at the museum.

As a tribute, two of the brand’s vehicles — the G Wagon and Metris van — have been wrapped to resemble the fire truck and will remain on display during the restoration.

“While the Mercedes-Benz model occupies the space of our service truck, it will be received with the highest honors,” said Ponce Fire Department Captain Edwin Sepúlveda.

Ponce Mayor Marlese Sifre welcomed the dealership, describing it as an economic boost and a contributor to job creation.

Tourism Director Iván “Yuye” Rodríguez added, “The arrival of Mercedes-Benz in Ponce, along with its commitment to our community and traditions, fills us with pride.”