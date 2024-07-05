Mesón Roosevelt marks 28th anniversary with renewed offering

Established in 1996, Mesón Roosevelt has been a benchmark in Caribbean cuisine, continually evolving to offer the best to its guests.

Mesón Roosevelt is marking its 28th anniversary as part of Puerto Rico’s culinary scene with a renovation and its integration into Grupo Pepe, a culinary conglomerate that also includes Cacio E Pepe and Josefina Vino & Cocina.

Established in 1996, Mesón Roosevelt has been a benchmark in Caribbean cuisine, continually evolving to offer the best to its guests. The recent renovation not only introduces a new image, but also enhances all aspects of service and dining experiences, reaffirming its commitment to excellence.

“The renovation of Mesón Roosevelt reflects our passion for offering the best of Caribbean cuisine in a modern and welcoming environment. We’re excited to see how our guests enjoy these new experiences,” said Javier Muñoz, owner and CEO of Grupo Pepe.

Grupo Pepe emerges as a “unifying force” in Puerto Rico’s gastronomic scene, combining the tradition and local charm of Mesón Roosevelt, the cozy and familiar atmosphere in the Italian concept of Cacio e Pepe, and the innovation of Josefina Vino & Cocina.

Soon, Cacio e Pepe will be expanding with a new location in Los Paseos, San Juan, and simultaneously, they are working on the opening of Toru, a new Asian fusion restaurant in Montehiedra, right next to Josefina Vino & Cocina.

“With Grupo Pepe, we’re committed to elevating Puerto Rican gastronomy to new heights, combining tradition with innovation and offering unique experiences in each of our restaurants,” said Muñoz.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Fortuño, director of the Pepe Group and co-owner of Cacio e Pepe and Josefina Vino & Cocina, said: “With the Pepe Group, we’re charting a new path in Puerto Rican gastronomy. Each restaurant in the group, with its identity and distinctive character, contributes to a rich culinary palette.”