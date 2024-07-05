Oriental grants $80K+ in college scholarships

Oriental Bank representatives and the selected students during the grants ceremony.
Oriental Bank has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 15 outstanding college students, as part of a program for children of employees.
This is the initiative’s 10th consecutive year and “gives life to a very important component of Oriental’s mission, ensuring the progress of its employees,” the financial institution stated.
Areas of study selected to recognize students include Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Business Administration.
“At Oriental we’re proud to support the university careers of our employees’ children. This outstanding talent, with a promising future, demonstrates through their studies and commitment that they can achieve their dreams and goals,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of Human Resources at OFG Bancorp.
The selected students were:
Adrián Sánchez from the University of Puerto Rico
Alejandro Nazario from the Interamerican University
Camelia Rovira from University of Notre Dame
Camila Rosado from Ana G. Méndez University
Camila Rodríguez from the University of Puerto Rico
Gabriela Cardona from the University of Puerto Rico
Gabriella Mullet of Case Western Reserve University
Giancarlo Rivera from the University of Puerto Rico
Jean Ramos from the University of Puerto Rico
Jonathan Cruz of the Interamerican University
Natalia Dominguez from the University of Puerto Rico
Sebastián Asia from the University of Puerto Rico
Yariela Castro from the Polytechnic University
Yarihamid Alvarado from the Ana G. Méndez University
“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.” – Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau
“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.” – New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González
“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.” – Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz
“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.” – Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez
Leave a Comment