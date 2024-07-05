Oriental grants $80K+ in college scholarships

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Oriental Bank representatives and the selected students during the grants ceremony.

Oriental Bank has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 15 outstanding college students, as part of a program for children of employees.

This is the initiative’s 10th consecutive year and “gives life to a very important component of Oriental’s mission, ensuring the progress of its employees,” the financial institution stated.

Areas of study selected to recognize students include Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Business Administration.

“At Oriental we’re proud to support the university careers of our employees’ children. This outstanding talent, with a promising future, demonstrates through their studies and commitment that they can achieve their dreams and goals,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of Human Resources at OFG Bancorp.

The selected students were: