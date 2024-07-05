Type to search

Oriental grants $80K+ in college scholarships

NIMB Staff July 5, 2024
Oriental Bank representatives and the selected students during the grants ceremony.

Oriental Bank has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 15 outstanding college students, as part of a program for children of employees.

This is the initiative’s 10th consecutive year and “gives life to a very important component of Oriental’s mission, ensuring the progress of its employees,” the financial institution stated.

Areas of study selected to recognize students include Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Business Administration.

“At Oriental we’re proud to support the university careers of our employees’ children. This outstanding talent, with a promising future, demonstrates through their studies and commitment that they can achieve their dreams and goals,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of Human Resources at OFG Bancorp.

The selected students were:

  • Adrián Sánchez from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Alejandro Nazario from the Interamerican University

  • Camelia Rovira from University of Notre Dame

  • Camila Rosado from Ana G. Méndez University

  • Camila Rodríguez from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Gabriela Cardona from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Gabriella Mullet of Case Western Reserve University

  • Giancarlo Rivera from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Jean Ramos from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Jonathan Cruz of the Interamerican University

  • Natalia Dominguez from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Sebastián Asia from the University of Puerto Rico

  • Yariela Castro from the Polytechnic University

  • Yarihamid Alvarado from the Ana G. Méndez University

  • Yesiel Molina from the University of Puerto Rico

