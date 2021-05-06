MetalMax Caribe LLC. opens $1.3M manufacturing plant in Naranjito

The establishment includes a new plant in the mountain town of Naranjito for the manufacture of products of a variety of metals.

Puerto Rican operation MetalMax Caribe, LLC. unveiled its development plans to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) that include a new plant for the manufacture and distribution of products made with a variety of metals such as aluminum, galvalume, stainless steel and galvanized steel, for the construction industry, among others.

This new project involves a $1.3 million investment and the creation of 10 new jobs in 18 months. The payroll for new regular jobs totals $230,600, company officials said.

“At the DDEC we’re very proud to see how Puerto Rican entrepreneurs give their all to move their businesses forward,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre, announcing that $110,000 in incentives will be awarded to the new company in Naranjito.

Incentives will be awarded to buy equipment and machinery and to recruit 10 full-time employees. The economic stimulus is offered through the Economic Incentive Fund created by Law 60-2019, he said.

The incentive for job creation will be paid annually based on the average number of jobs created during the year.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.