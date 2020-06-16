Metropistas launches initiative to support devt. of Puerto Rican businesswomen

June 16, 2020 309

Metropistas announced the launch of a project in alliance with the Sila M. Calderón Foundation and its Center for Puerto Rico to support Puerto Rican businesswomen, publicize their businesses and motivate others toward entrepreneurship, at a time when the local economy has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The “Vía Empresarial” project presents the stories of Puerto Rican businesswomen who have participated in the entrepreneurship programs the Center offers.

A new story is presented every Thursday, which his coupled with a video published on the Metropistas and the Center for Puerto Rico social networks to promote the products and services of the participating entrepreneurs.

Metropistas is the company responsible for managing and operating Puerto Rico’s Highways 52 and 5 toll roads, which connect the San Juan metro area with outlying towns in the west and center regions.

“For years, we’ve kept a close relationship with the Center for Puerto Rico, supporting the continuity of entrepreneurship projects,” said Julián Fernández-Rodes, CEO of Metropistas.

“We’re aware that this period has affected, above all, small merchants and new entrepreneurs. For this reason, we’ve wanted to use our digital platforms to spread the voice of these women who struggle every day to move their businesses forward,” he said.

The Center for Puerto Rico works to reduce poverty and social inequality and contributes to Puerto Rico’s sustainable economic development. Its projects are based on the principle of self-management that results in business initiatives and the empowerment of communities.

“This alliance with Metropistas, an important collaborator of our Foundation and the Center, is a significant contribution for our businesswomen,” said former Gov. Sila M. Calderón.

“They, like other entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, continue to operate even in the face of the pandemic. Many reinvented or adjusted their businesses to provide services and/or products related to the health crisis,” she said, adding that by promoting their businesses on social media, the women entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to “increase sales and continue growing.”

