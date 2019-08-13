Miami-based Cansortium opens 2nd Fluent medical cannabis clinic in P.R.

August 13, 2019 138

Cansortium Inc., a provider of medical cannabis operating under the Fluent brand, recently opened its second clinic in Puerto Rico, at the San Patricio Town Center in Guaynabo.

“The opening of our second Fluent dispensary in Puerto Rico is further evidence that we are executing our growth plan by steadily expanding our dispensary network to enhance access to our premium-quality Fluent cannabis products for medical marijuana patients in key markets,” said Cansortium’s CEO José Hidalgo.

The new 2,200 square-foot dispensary joins the company’s San Juan dispensary that opened in January 2018.

“In addition to our two dispensaries in Puerto Rico, we operate 15 Fluent dispensaries in Florida with plans to have 30 in operation or secured by the end of 2019, one Fluent dispensary in Pennsylvania with plans to open two more, and we offer home delivery across the entire state of Texas where we are one of only three licensed medical marijuana providers.” Hidalgo said.

“We’re excited to bring our high-quality consistently-formulated Fluent products to more customers in Puerto Rico and other key markets, and to help consumers in those markets become Fluent in the benefits of cannabis,” he said.

In all, Cansortium is licensed to open four dispensaries in Puerto Rico. It also has a 2,000 square-foot cultivation facility and a 650 square-foot processing facility in its local network.