Microjuris.com to probe new transformations of the legal profession

CEO Ataveyra Medina-Hernández launched a call to the legal community to complete the 2021 version of the longitudinal study on the legal services market in Puerto Rico.

The 2021 edition of the study commissioned by Microjuris.com and Estudios Técnicos Inc. proposes to identify the new scenarios and work modalities to analyze how the legal services market is reinventing itself and how the profession is diversifying.

“We urge you to participate and answer to establish the trends of a profession that is being resized,” said Medina-Hernández.

They will analyze how the practices of those who are active attorneys are transformed. Study participants will be entered into a drawing for one of two $250 certificates for Microjuris online continuing legal education courses.

“This understanding is key to contribute to the formulation of public policies that impact the profession, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The 2020 edition of the study found that nearly 60% of lawyers experienced a reduction in their salary or the number of hours worked during the pandemic. Nearly 35% of the people who participated in the study considered that their biggest challenge during the pandemic was migrating to remote work.

A sample of Puerto Rico lawyers should have already received an email with the option to participate in the 2021 version of the study, she said.

People who received the survey and have questions may contact Anitza María Cox at Estudios Técnicos by calling (787) 751-1675 or writing to acox@estudiostecnicos.com.