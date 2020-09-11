Puerto Rico lawyers asked to fill survey on COVID-19 challenges

September 11, 2020 195

Microjuris.com has opened a call for Puerto Rico’s attorneys to fill out the 2020 edition of the longitudinal study on the legal services market in Puerto Rico, which seeks to continue analyzing the characteristics, trends and challenges of the legal profession, now from the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage them to participate and answer to establish the trends of a profession that is being resized,” said Ataveyra Medina-Hernández, CEO of Microjuris.com.

“This understanding is key to improve our services and to contribute to the formulation of public policies that impact the profession, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Medina-Hernández added.

The results of the study co-sponsored by Estudios Técnicos Inc. will be published in October, she said, adding that attorneys should have received an email with the option to partake in the study.

The release of the 2020 version of the study comes after Microjuris.com collected information in May through an internal survey of 481 lawyers.

35% of the lawyers who participated responded that they had reported economic losses of between $10,000 and $25,000. According to the internal survey, the notary’s office was the area of the legal profession that was most affected in May.

The advisory component remained active, which 32.91% of the people who responded engaged in counseling during the pandemic.

People who participate in the study will be entered into a drawing for one of two certificates worth $250 for continuing education courses from Microjuris.com.