Microjuris.com urges legal community to fill out market survey

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Microjuris.com CEO Ataveyra Medina-Hernández.

Microjuris.com CEO Ataveyra Medina-Hernández is urging the legal community to complete the 2021 version of the longitudinal study on the legal services market in Puerto Rico.

A sample of lawyers in Puerto Rico should have received an email with the option to participate in the 2021 edition of the study.

“We urge you to participate and answer to establish the trends of a profession that is being resized,” said Medina-Hernández.

The 2021 version of the study commissioned by Microjuris.com and Estudios Técnicos Inc. proposes to identify the new scenarios and work modalities to analyze how the legal services market is reinventing itself and how the profession is diversifying, she said.

In addition, it will analyze how the studios of those who practice law are transformed. Study participants will be entered into a drawing for one of two $250 certificates for Microjuris online continuing legal education courses.

“This understanding is key to contribute to the formulation of public policies that impact the profession, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The 2020 edition of the study found that almost 60% of those who practice law experienced a reduction in their salary or in the number of working hours during the pandemic. Almost 35% considered that their biggest challenge during the pandemic was migrating to remote work.

Microjuris.com is a Puerto Rican company that has been providing its users with an ecosystem of personalized legal information for 30 years.