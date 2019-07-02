Middle States reaffirms Sacred Heart University’s accreditation for 8 years

July 2, 2019 134

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education accrediting agency reaffirmed Sacred Heart University’s accreditation for the maximum period of eight years, university President Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós said.

The accreditation, approved through 2026, validates the institution’s compliance with the seven standards the agency evaluates and the institution’s commitment to its mission, he said.

“This reaffirmation of the accreditation shows our community’s commitment with its mission and the excellence of an educational project that has served thousands of students and Puerto Rico for 139 years focused on innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Today, more than ever, our mission becomes relevant. Puerto Rico needs us to be proactive in educating people who have their own judgment capacity, ethical responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit willing to build supportive communities in justice and peace,” Marxuach-Torrós said.