Education accreditation agency reaffirms Interamerican University’s standing

Interamerican University of Puerto Rico's Bayamón campus

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting body for higher education institutions in Puerto Rico, recently reaffirmed accreditation until 2030-2031 for the nine campuses of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico and its two professional schools: the Faculty of Law and School of Optometry.

“The accreditation proves the institution demonstrated it continues to comply, from its first accreditation in May 1944 to the present, with all accreditation Commission standards, affiliation requirements, policies, and procedures, as well as with the requirements of applicable federal regulations,” the private college stated.

Known previously as the Instituto Politécnico de Puerto Rico, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico was the first liberal arts college on the island and outside the continental United States to receive such accreditation. The accreditation has been renewed continuously since then.

As an institutional accreditor, the MSCHE undertakes a comprehensive evaluation of all aspects of the institutions, including teaching modalities, academic offerings and student support services. It is a voluntary process that involves various teams that include teachers, administrators, students and community members.

“Accreditations serve the public interest and protect funds allocated for higher education, build confidence in the value of degrees awarded by an accredited institution, and facilitate the transfer of credits between universities,” said Rafael Ramírez-Rivera, president of Interamerican University.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the entire university community for this great achievement. Thank you for your effort, delivery, and passion during this process. We are proud and very satisfied with the results of our management,” he said.