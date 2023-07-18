Type to search

In-Brief

Education accreditation agency reaffirms Interamerican University’s standing

Contributor July 18, 2023
Interamerican University of Puerto Rico's Bayamón campus

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting body for higher education institutions in Puerto Rico, recently reaffirmed accreditation until 2030-2031 for the nine campuses of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico and its two professional schools: the Faculty of Law and School of Optometry.

“The accreditation proves the institution demonstrated it continues to comply, from its first accreditation in May 1944 to the present, with all accreditation Commission standards, affiliation requirements, policies, and procedures, as well as with the requirements of applicable federal regulations,” the private college stated.

Known previously as the Instituto Politécnico de Puerto Rico, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico was the first liberal arts college on the island and outside the continental United States to receive such accreditation. The accreditation  has been renewed continuously since then.

As an institutional accreditor, the MSCHE undertakes a comprehensive evaluation of all aspects of the institutions, including teaching modalities, academic offerings and student support services. It is a voluntary process that involves various teams that include teachers, administrators, students and community members.

“Accreditations serve the public interest and protect funds allocated for higher education, build confidence in the value of degrees awarded by an accredited institution, and facilitate the transfer of credits between universities,” said Rafael Ramírez-Rivera, president of Interamerican University.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the entire university community for this great achievement. Thank you for your effort, delivery, and passion during this process. We are proud and very satisfied with the results of our management,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Costa Rica foreign trade minister visits Puerto Rico to bolster ties
Maria Miranda May 24, 2023
70+ communities participate in Foundation for Puerto Rico-sponsored workshop
Contributor May 9, 2023
Olha Impact Hub business accelerator opens at Interamerican University
Contributor April 28, 2023
Interamerican University of Puerto Rico in Barranquitas gets $1.5M in USDA grants
Contributor April 4, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“At the end of the day, the average consumer in Puerto Rico has a monthly deficit of more than $1,000.”

— V2A Consulting’s Mario Rodríguez on income versus expenses data found in the 2023 Consumer X-Ray study commissioned by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution, aka MIDA in Spanish

Related Stories

Costa Rica foreign trade minister visits Puerto Rico to bolster ties
70+ communities participate in Foundation for Puerto Rico-sponsored workshop
Olha Impact Hub business accelerator opens at Interamerican University
Interamerican University of Puerto Rico in Barranquitas gets $1.5M in USDA grants
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.