Type to search

In-Brief

Nonprofit to host economic dev’t conference in San Germán

Contributor June 21, 2024
Inter American University in San Germán

The event will feature workshops and exhibits.

The Junta Local de Desarrollo Laboral Suroeste Inc. has announced that, as part of its commitment to providing solutions to the problems faced by the business community, it will hold its Economic Development Conference: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities on June 27 at Inter American University, San Germán.

Entrepreneurs from Puerto Rico’s southwest region who attend will have the opportunity to participate in the “Non-traditional Financing as an Alternative to the Economic Development of the Southwest” workshop by Heriberto Martínez-Otero, economist and director of the Puerto Rico Co-ops League.

There will also be a panel discussion featuring experts in agriculture, tourism and small businesses, who will answer questions from participants, according to the organizers.

The event will highlight success stories from special guests, serving as motivation for peers to elevate their businesses. Exhibitors from agencies and organizations that provide financial solutions and other services to the business community will also be present.

“We will also have representation from the Puerto Rico Small Business Technology & Development Center (SBTDC), offering guidance to business owners on available aid,” said Roque Abad-Ramírez, chairman of the Southwest Consortium.

The free event will take place at the university’s School of Graduate Studies auditorium from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

“We invite small and medium-sized businesses to participate. They will find tools to advance their businesses and present their offers and concerns to experts and advisors from nontraditional banking and the P.R. SBTDC,” said Abad-Ramírez.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

PR-USA Chamber of Commerce, Inter American University launch joint course
Contributor May 31, 2024
Pierluisi meets with economists to discuss PRoposito framework
Maria Miranda December 6, 2023
Boston Scientific Dorado promotes medical device manufacturing careers
NIMB Staff October 4, 2023
​​Teodoro Moscoso scholarship opens for applications
NIMB Staff September 7, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

The Puerto Rico Senate rejected House Bill 1557 on short-term rentals. The Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association approved, citing inadequate regulation, while Airbnb saw it as a setback for hosts and tourism:

 

“We want to find a balance between all and nothing. These are new trends, and we must embrace them. But we should apply tried-and-tested best practices used by other cities and countries throughout the world, adapt to the market, and coexist with all sectors.”

– Miguel Vega, chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association

 

“The defeat of HB 1557 in the Senate represents a setback for thousands of Puerto Rican hosts who sought to responsibly comply with state-level regulations while generating the extra income they need by offering their spaces as short-term supplementary accommodations.” 

– Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy and communications for Airbnb in Central America and the Caribbean

Related Stories

PR-USA Chamber of Commerce, Inter American University launch joint course
Pierluisi meets with economists to discuss PRoposito framework
Boston Scientific Dorado promotes medical device manufacturing careers
​​Teodoro Moscoso scholarship opens for applications
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.