Nonprofit to host economic dev’t conference in San Germán

Inter American University in San Germán

The event will feature workshops and exhibits.

The Junta Local de Desarrollo Laboral Suroeste Inc. has announced that, as part of its commitment to providing solutions to the problems faced by the business community, it will hold its Economic Development Conference: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities on June 27 at Inter American University, San Germán.

Entrepreneurs from Puerto Rico’s southwest region who attend will have the opportunity to participate in the “Non-traditional Financing as an Alternative to the Economic Development of the Southwest” workshop by Heriberto Martínez-Otero, economist and director of the Puerto Rico Co-ops League.

There will also be a panel discussion featuring experts in agriculture, tourism and small businesses, who will answer questions from participants, according to the organizers.

The event will highlight success stories from special guests, serving as motivation for peers to elevate their businesses. Exhibitors from agencies and organizations that provide financial solutions and other services to the business community will also be present.

“We will also have representation from the Puerto Rico Small Business Technology & Development Center (SBTDC), offering guidance to business owners on available aid,” said Roque Abad-Ramírez, chairman of the Southwest Consortium.

The free event will take place at the university’s School of Graduate Studies auditorium from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

“We invite small and medium-sized businesses to participate. They will find tools to advance their businesses and present their offers and concerns to experts and advisors from nontraditional banking and the P.R. SBTDC,” said Abad-Ramírez.