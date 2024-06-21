Miss Universe 2001 named ‘ambassador’ of Farmacia Caridad

Denise Quiñones, Miss Universe 2001, is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Denise Quiñones’ image will be used in several digital and traditional marketing efforts.

Farmacia Caridad announced that actress, model, and Miss Universe 2001, Denise Quiñones, has been named an official ambassador of the Puerto Rican pharmacy chain.

“We’re honored to have Denise Quiñones as part of our family,” said Víctor Curet, vice president of marketing. “Denise perfectly represents the values that define us as a company: Puerto Rican, committed to the health and well-being of her community, and always willing to give her best. Her genuine and humble personality will be a great asset in continuing to connect with our customers in a meaningful way.”

Quiñones, who, in addition to her career in the entertainment industry, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, expressed her excitement about the new partnership.

“For me, it’s an honor to represent a Puerto Rican company like Farmacia Caridad, which shares my commitment to the health and well-being of our people,” she said. “I’m excited and grateful to be part of the Farmacia Caridad and Pharmamax family. I’m proud to be a part of this important stage for the company in its time of growth and expansion.”

Farmacia Caridad recently completed the acquisition of all CVS Pharmacy locations in Puerto Rico.

Quiñones’ image will be used in several digital and traditional marketing efforts of Farmacia Caridad and Pharmamax, including advertising campaigns, social media content, shopper promotions and billboards.

“This partnership with Denise has the goal of celebrating her as a woman and thanking her for all the joys she has brought and continues to bring to Puerto Rico. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our connection with the community, with the idea of providing even more benefits to our patients and customers, consolidating Farmacia Caridad as the trusted pharmacy chain for Puerto Ricans,” said Curet.