The Colectivo Group lists $95K-a-month rental property in Dorado

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Offering three distinct units in one, the main house alone could command $60,000 per month, while the two detached casitas are valued at $20,000 for the two-level guesthouse and $15,000 for the ground-level studio, according to The Colectivo Group.

The rental market in Puerto Rico, especially in Dorado, is gaining global attention with a surge driven by migration trends and a growing demand for luxury rentals.

The Colectivo Group, a boutique real estate agency known for orchestrating numerous high-end transactions in recent weeks, has listed a 15,000-square-foot home in Dorado Country Estates, for $17.9 million or for long-term lease at $95,000 a month.

“Crafted over a three-year span, this custom-built home features distinctive designs and high-end finishes that distinguish it from nearby properties,” the real estate firm stated.

“Although requesting nearly six figures monthly for a rental may appear excessive, the home’s pricing remains consistently aligned with other high-end rentals in nearby communities,” it noted.

Offering three distinct units in one, the main house alone could command $60,000 per month, while the two detached casitas are valued at $20,000 for the two-level guesthouse and $15,000 for the ground-level studio, according to the news release.

“The home’s value is akin to what a client would spend to enjoy comparable amenities and luxuries at the neighboring Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve,” the agency stated.

The rental market in Puerto Rico, particularly in the upscale enclave of Dorado, is making waves on a global scale, standing out amid high-demand cities like Miami, Dubai and Singapore. According to recent reports, these top-performing cities are not forecasted to see their rental markets slowing anytime soon, driven by migration trends that bring more people to these prime locations.

Similarly, an influx of new residents and a returning diaspora in Puerto Rico present a strong demand for more rentals on the island. To accommodate the needs of sophisticated clients, a new niche market of luxury rentals is growing rapidly in Dorado.

The Colectivo Group recently finalized a $390,000 six-month lease for a home in The Enclave Residences at Dorado Beach. It also facilitated lucrative deals at West Beach, with one yielding $720,000, and another at Dorado Country Estates, securing $600,000 a year.

“After successfully wrapping up several record deals, it’s evident that Dorado’s rental market is thriving,” said Ricky Santana, the agency’s founding broker. “Our recent successes, including more than 15 rental transactions in Sabanera, prove that the rental scene is heating up everywhere, solidifying Dorado as a premier residential destination.”