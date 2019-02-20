Military equipment maker in Guánica investing $25M in 2-year expansion

February 20, 2019 134

Point Blank Protective Apparel & Uniforms, LLC in the southwestern town of Guánica, will invest more than $25 million over the next two years to expand its operations, the company announced.

The company’s expansion and investment also entails creating 550 permanent jobs and retaining 550 workers for a total of 1,110 jobs, over a three-year period.

“This year is starting off with good news for Puerto Rico, because many of the efforts that have been underway in recent months to promote investment in local and international capital in various sectors of the Puerto Rican economy are starting to materialize,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló during a visit to the plant.

“The best reward we can receive from companies like Point Blank is to trust Puerto Rico when expanding its offerings and trust the skilled workforce that our island has to offer,” he said.

Point Blank LLC is a company dedicated to the manufacture of protective clothing, uniforms and accessories. It describes itself as a global leader for more than 40 years in the development, production and distribution of armor.

“Point Blank acquired certain assets of Short Bark Industries Inc. in October 2017, after seeking bankruptcy protection in July of that year. With the acquisition of the SBI operations, jobs were safe and there were no layoffs,” Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy said.

“Now Point Blank, relying on Puerto Rico’s investment climate, expands its operations in the town of Guánica and soon in San Germán with the help of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company and FirstBank of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“This will benefit the workforce in the southwestern region of Puerto Rico and economic development in this important area of the island,” he said.

Meanwhile Point Blank COO Paulo Motoki said “the ongoing support of the government and the mayors of Guánica and San Germán are contributing to our expansion and commitment to these municipalities and Puerto Rico. We expect a bright future for Point Blank in Puerto Rico.”