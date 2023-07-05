Type to search

Millennium Parking Systems installs intelligent barrier system at First Bank building

Contributor July 5, 2023
Parking management solutions provider Millennium Parking Systems has announced the installation of its state-of-the-art intelligent barrier system at the First Bank building in Santurce.

This system is “set to revolutionize parking operations by offering enhanced security, seamless traffic flow, and exceptional convenience for customers,” the company stated.

The intelligent barrier system leverages advanced technology to optimize access control and streamline parking procedures. It is equipped with a license plate recognition system that provides a heightened security measure while enabling smooth entry and exit of vehicles, Millennium Parking Systems stated.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our intelligent barrier system at the First Bank building in Santurce,” said Raúl Betancourt, CEO of Millennium Parking Systems. “This cutting-edge solution not only enhances security and efficiency but also reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless parking experience for our clients and their customers.”

The system’s advanced access control feature integrates a license plate recognition system that accurately identifies and records vehicle information, allowing for precise control over parking access. This feature boosts security by ensuring authorized entry while deterring unauthorized vehicles, the company said.

The new system also facilitates synchronized movement of vehicles to reduce traffic congestion and minimize waiting times.

Millennium Parking Systems has also integrated an automatic payment system, simplifying transactions for customers, and an online reservation platform through which customers can reserve parking spots in advance, guaranteeing their space and eliminating the stress of searching for available parking upon arrival.

