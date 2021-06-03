MMM Foundation donates $100K to 5 Puerto Rico nonprofits

The MMM Foundation announced the winning nonprofits.

MMM Foundation recently donated $100,000 to be split among five nonprofit organizations that offer, at no cost, myriad services in healthcare, food, therapies, and virtual workshops in Puerto Rico.

The selection process was by a committee that evaluated over 50 proposals. After selecting 16 finalists that met the requirements, five organizations were selected as recipients of a $20,000 endowment each. The selected nonprofits are: Comité Desarrollo Social y Cultural Daguao; De Frente al Alzhéimer; Puerto Rico Kidney Foundation; Felisa Rincón de Gautier Museum; and Waves Ahead Corp.

“The donation, which is part of our De la Mano Contigo initiative, will allow for a larger number of elderly people to receive assistance from these organizations, maximizing their scope and reach. In times when Puerto Rico is facing great challenges, we are more committed than ever to build bridges in order to directly reach our elderly population which is, without a doubt, one of the most vulnerable,” said MMM Foundation President Penélope Kokkinides.

The support and services that these entities offer is available to MMM members as well as the general public who meet the requirements that each organization determines. Those interested must contact each organization directly to request the services they provide.

“The third sector is making important contributions to Puerto Rico, but they need more help. We trust that, through these collaborations, we can do more for our elders,” said Kokkinides.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.