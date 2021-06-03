New attorneys, Harvard exec, casino GM named

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder rounds up appointments of executives in the legal, academic and tourism sectors.

Ana V. “Ginny” Piñero-Parés

Carrasquillo Law Group expands Puerto Rico practice group

Carrasquillo Law Group, PC, a boutique law firm headquartered in New York, which brings clients an international perspective with a local understanding, is expanding its Puerto Rico operations with the addition of two highly experienced and respected attorneys as Of Counsel: Ana V. “Ginny” Piñero-Parés and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Moyer-Alma.

In their new roles, they will be providing advice and counsel related to real estate, housing, lending, as well as business and corporate affairs.

Piñero-Parés, a well-qualified attorney and expert with two decades of experience in government affairs, external relations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), joins CLG from the law office she founded. Piñero-Parés Law Offices began operations in 2004 with a focus on the banking and financial sectors and later expanded to government affairs and external relations. She has extensive experience in the private and public sectors, with a focus on economic development strategies, municipal and state governments and their financial structures and transactions, government contracts and negotiations.

She has also advised on a range of social interest projects. In addition to her professional credentials, Piñero-Parés’ humanitarian efforts have always been distinguished given her ability to recognize and address issues throughout the community. As a native of Puerto Rico, she well understands the island’s economic challenges and prospects for the future.

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Moyer-Alma

Moyer-Alma is an attorney who has been providing legal counsel for more than 20 years in several practice areas throughout the private and public sectors. Prior to joining CLG, she directed the Foreclosure Bankruptcy Division at Latimer, Biaggi, Rachid & Godreau Law Firm.

In that role, she acquired vast experience as a notary, most notably with complex commercial transactions, banking, real estate, housing, lending, and corporate affairs. She also has substantial experience regarding estate planning and probate matters.

Previously, Moyer-Alma worked as an associate attorney in the firm of the late Nicolás Nogueras, where she handled whistleblower, labor, and torts litigation cases.

Her public sector work included providing services as an attorney for the contracts division of the Municipality of San Juan. In addition to her public and private work, Moyer-Alma has dedicated part of her legal practice over the years to pro bono work for the benefit of underprivileged communities.

Harvard names Puerto Rican exec. as VP for human resources

Manuel Cuevas-Trisán has been appointed Harvard University’s vice president for human resources, Executive Vice President Katie Lapp announced.

An experienced human resources and employment leader with a record of success in both the corporate and higher education sectors, Cuevas-Trisán joins Harvard from Northwestern University, where he has served as vice president and chief human resource officer since 2019.

Manuel-Cuevas-Trisán

His time at Northwestern was marked by a strong commitment to inclusiveness in the campus’ global workforce, leading the way on promoting diverse candidate slates, pay transparency initiatives, and anti-racism training for senior leaders.

“We are thrilled to have Manuel join our team at this pivotal time as we shape the future of work at Harvard,” Lapp said. “He comes to Harvard with considerable experience as a leader and innovator. He is well-suited to guide the University’s efforts to build on our strong Harvard human resources foundation in establishing a progressive approach to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce of talented individuals, strengthening access to development opportunities, and ensuring Harvard can thrive in our support for our employees in the workplace of the future.”

Cuevas-Trisán earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law. He also holds a master’s degree in executive coaching and leadership from Universitat de Barcelona. In addition, he has received an Employment Law Mediator Program Certification from Cornell University and The Alliance for Education in Dispute Resolution and is a Certified Information Privacy Manager.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join the Harvard community at this critical time,” said Cuevas-Trisán. “Harvard and its people stand for excellence and innovation — in education, research, scholarship, and service. As the traditional notions of the workplace continue to evolve, I look forward to helping the University adapt and meet its strategic priorities through progressive talent management practices and an emphasis on the principles of inclusion and belonging.”

Cuevas-Trisán practiced law in both the public and private sectors in Puerto Rico. He began his career as a legislative aide in the Senate of Puerto Rico and then as judicial clerk in the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals, and then moved to McConnell Valdés, LLP, where he worked as a labor and employment attorney.

He left Puerto Rico to become in-house employment counsel for Motorola in 1998, where he eventually established the privacy and data protection practice and led the global labor and employment team. In 2015 he was promoted to chief human resources officer, a position he held until joining Northwestern in 2019.

In 2015 he served in the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace. The task force included experts from the employer community, workers’ advocates, human resources experts, academics, and others in a broader effort to identify strategies that work to prevent and remedy harassment in the workplace.

Stuart Levene

Foxwoods El San Juan Casino appoints new GM

Foxwoods El San Juan Casino announced that industry veteran Stuart I. C. Levene, who has held multiple leadership roles throughout his career, was named general manager.

Levene joins the soon to re-open casino after most recently serving as the casino consultant for the El San Juan Casino. Prior career highlights in Puerto Rico included serving as Marriott International’s first Casino General Manager at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in San Juan.

Furthermore, overseeing the casino’s reconstruction and reopening process, Levene will begin the process of building Foxwoods El San Juan Casino’s management team, hiring for a number of priority positions, including casino controller, HR manager, slots/IT systems manager, director of operations, director of marketing and more. He will also seek to hire an additional 125 team members across a variety of positions.

“I am thrilled to be a part of and help build, the team at Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, which is sure to be a synergistic group of skilled, enthusiastic, and dedicated individuals,” Levene said.

“Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have already built one of the world’s top resort casino destinations, and I look forward to collaborating with them to bring a similarly successful, first-class experience to El San Juan, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact locally,” he said.

“I’m excited to once again serve the wonderful people of Puerto Rico and help make lasting memories for all those that visit our enchanted island,” Levene added.

