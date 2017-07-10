T-Mobile opens store in Toa Baja in ongoing expansion

T-Mobile announced the opening of its new store in the La Virgencita sector, in the town of Toa Baja.

The new 2,500-square-foot store is part of the company’s strategy to further strengthen its presence around the island, while contributing to the economic development of Puerto Rico with the creation of new jobs and capital investment, officials said.

“At T-Mobile, we continue to bet on Puerto Rico, expanding our presence to be closer to our customers,” said Wency Baerga, vice president of sales for T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“We’re very happy to open a modern and comfortable location in Toa Baja, which allows us to offer a more personalized service to the area’s customers and also, being able to contribute to the island’s economy,” she said.

Olympic medalist Jaime Espinal made an appearance during the store opening event where he shared with the Un-carrier’s employees and customers gathered that day.

T-Mobile’s new store is the second that the wireless carrier opens this year, being the first in Plaza Fajardo in the eastern area, for a total of 56 locations throughout the island.

It reflects a modern, ample and innovative design with outstanding comfort in order that customers have a better experience when selecting their preferred devices, fostering a more individualized customer service.

In the next few days, T-Mobile will open a store in the Municipality of Cidra, the first in this mountainous town, the carrier announced.