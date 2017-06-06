T-Mobile unveils ‘DIGITS’ to free up phone numbers

Wireless carrier T-Mobile on Monday unveiled “DIGITS,” a new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number. T-Mobile customer’s phone numbers will be upgraded to DIGITS for free — and customers can get another DIGITS line for $10 a month with AutoPay, company officials said.

And, for a limited time, T-Mobile ONE Plus with taxes and fees included comes with an extra DIGITS line — at no extra cost.

DIGITS will work virtually on any device connected to the Internet — smartphones, basic phone, wearable, tablet or computer. Users can make or receive calls and texts on the device that is most convenient, doing away with the need to have multiple devices and numbers — and paying for each one.

For example, if you want your phone calls to ring both your smartphone and your connected smartwatch, DIGITS can make that happen. For businesses, this solution makes it easier to connect employees with a single number.

“Once again, we are revolutionizing the industry with an innovative move that changes the way we communicate. DIGITS is relevant to the individual, family and business customer and at the same time flexible to adapt to the particular needs of the customer, “said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

As part of the launch in Puerto Rico, T-Mobile has set up an exhibition area at Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey, that will remain open through Sunday to give customers the opportunity to get more information about the new offer, company executives confirmed.