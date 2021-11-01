Type to search

MS The World cruise docking in San Juan today for 3-day visit

Contributor November 1, 2021
The MS The World residential cruise ship. (Credit: VirtualSteve, Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://bit.ly/31dHvBr)

Seven years since its last visit, the MS The World residential cruise ship will arrive today at Pier 4 in Old San Juan for a three-day transit stop, following a port agreement between the line, the Health Department, the Port Authority as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ports Executive Director Joel A. Pizá announced.

The World, which is operated by ResidenSea, Ltd., is  a community of passengers owning their respective luxury residential units on the ship. The World visits dozens of countries and stops at certain ports for several days.

The ship is slated to arrive at the Port of San Juan, from St. Marteen, at 7:30 a.m. and its departure is scheduled for 11 p.m. Nov. 3. It brings 339 people — 246 crew and 93 passenger-residents over 18 — who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, local government officials said.

The ship is also required to comply with other health guarantees, among which are routine COVID-19 tests on board, to comply with protocols established by the CDC and the government of Puerto Rico.

“The arrival of this residential cruise ship represents another firm step in the reactivation of the maritime industry and a greater boost to Puerto Rico’s economy,” said Pizá, adding that with the arrival of The World, there are more than a dozen cruises that include San Juan as part of their voyages. “This number will continue to increase significantly given the benefits and offers that our port facilities provide,” he said.

