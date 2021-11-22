Seabourn Ovation’s debut in Puerto Rico to generate $100K for economy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Seabourn Ovation luxury cruise ship docks in San Juan.

Luxury cruise ship Seabourn Ovation will restart operations after the pandemic hiatus from Puerto Rico, which will generate $100,000 for the local economy in Fiscal 2022 and 2023, government officials confirmed.

The ship, owned by Seabourn, joins Carnival, Norwegian, Viking, Crystal, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean as the seventh cruise line to restart operations in Puerto Rico since August.

According to the most recent itinerary, the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn, Quest, Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Sojourn vessels will be making a total of 12 trips during this and the next peak season.

“Seabourn is the fourth cruise line that has restarted operations in Puerto Rico this month and we’re very pleased to welcome the Seabourn Ovation in its first trip to the port of San Juan,” said Tourism Company Executive Director Carlos Mercado, adding that the agency assigned staff to provide information and assistance to visitors.

The cruise ship, which has a maximum capacity for 604 passengers, set sail from Miami Nov. 18, on an 11-day trip that includes San Juan as the first port of call.

Other ports include Marigot in St. Martin; Iles des Saintes in Guadeloupe; St John’s in Antigua; Basseterre, Port Zande in St. Kitts; Jost Van Dyke Island, Belle Vue in the British Virgin Islands returning to Miami on Nov. 29.