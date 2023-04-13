Mujer Exporta event seeks to promote growth of women entrepreneurs

Mujer Exporta will take place April 18 at the Raúl Juliá Theater of the Museum of Art of Puerto Rico, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Export and Trade Program announced the opening of registration for the Mujer Exporta event, which seeks to encourage women entrepreneurs to explore new markets for the expansion of their businesses.

Mujer Exporta, which will take place April 18 at the Puerto Rico Museum of Art’s Raúl Juliá Theater from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., will feature the participation of successful women who export their products and who will share their success stories.

“The Mujer Exporta program is an initiative of the DDEC, which focuses on raising awareness and encouraging women entrepreneurs in the export of goods and services,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said. “Through the program, they will be able to explore growth opportunities in foreign markets as an option to expand the growth possibilities of their businesses.”

“The export and development of talent, framed under #PRopósito, are essential factors for us to be increasingly competitive, which is why the DDEC supports this type of business event for women leaders in various economic sectors,” said Cidre.

The lineup of speakers includes Bettina Mercado, president of Bettina Cosmetics; Carmen Ríos, vice president of Dulzura Borincana; Beatríz Martínez, co-founder of Beamina; and Stella Nolasco, fashion designer and founder of Stella Nolasco Shop.

The entrepreneurs will discuss the importance of exports for economic growth and market diversification. At the end of the talk, the speakers will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products in an exhibition in the museum’s central atrium.

“Exporting is an opportunity to diversify markets and increase the competitiveness of local businesses,” said Jorge Pagán, director of the DDEC’s Trade and Export Program. “We want more women entrepreneurs to join this initiative so that they can take their businesses to the next level.”