Multiple Insurance Associates launches social media presence

The Multiple Insurance Associates Corporation announced the launch of its social networks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter looking to maximize and expand the experience of the services offered to its clients.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the communication channels that MIA has with its clients, as well as guiding citizens so that they can identify the best insurance alternatives that meet their needs, said the CEO of MIA, José Meléndez.

“This is the ideal time for the people to know that in Puerto Rico there is an insurance corporation — purely Puerto Rican — that has all the insurance products to meet any need for protection that a client requires,” he said.

“We have all the insurance alternatives on the market and an excellent work team willing and committed to guiding the client on the best coverage available to meet their needs,” said Meléndez.

Among the services that MIA offers are car insurance, industrial insurance, individual and group health insurance, programs such as IRAs and annuities, among others.