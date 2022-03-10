SME Puerto Rico opens call to compete for 2022 Digital Awards

This year the categories were redesigned to align the contest to the digital trends of the current market and in accordance with the new behavior of the consumer, the trade group said.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) has opened the call for advertising and digital design agencies, brands, media, publishers, technology platform creation companies and startups to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for the SME Digital Awards.

The call ends on March 25, 2022, and the SME will offer a “Last Chance Entry” until April 1. Participation rules and documents are available at smepr.org. Adaptations of global campaigns to the local market will not be admitted, and the campaign evaluation period runs from January to December 2021, the organization stated.

Among the selection criteria to be evaluated by the jury are strategy, originality and innovation, graphic design, content, and results. Campaigns or initiatives aimed at the local market, as well as those developed in Puerto Rico for the international market, may compete for gold, silver, or bronze among the following 10 categories: Execution in mobile; video; and innovative use of technology; Social — social networks, branded content, marketing campaigns with influencers and social responsibility; E-commerce; media; and creative data.

Gold winners in each category will have the opportunity to compete for the People’s Choice Award, an award selected by the audience of the event.

In addition, for the first time, the Top Puerto Rico Influencer People’s Choice will be awarded, whose call will be open to the public for consumers to nominate those influential personalities that generate greater interaction and commitment to the brands they represent. A finalist group of the 10 most named Influencers will be selected and the winner will be chosen by electronic vote.

Both special recognitions will be presented on May 12, 2022, at the SME Digital & Innovation Forum to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.