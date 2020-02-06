National Geographic Traveller includes P.R. in ‘The Cool List’ ’20

February 6, 2020 133

The National Geographic Traveller, a platform dedicated to travel and lifestyle, revealed this year’s 20 must-see destinations in its “The Cool List,” which includes Puerto Rico.

“After a record-breaking 2019, being chosen by National Geographic Traveller is an honor, and demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the island’s diverse offerings for visitors,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“In Puerto Rico we have so much to offer, and tourists visiting today, will not only experience an amazing vacation, but will know their trip is making an impact on the lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

National Geographic Traveller describes Puerto Rico as “an intriguing Caribbean island that is rebounding from recent natural disasters, thanks to hotel openings, improved routes and a new entertainment district. Puerto Rico has become a surprising poster child for tourism comebacks.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.