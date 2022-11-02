Type to search

Education Featured

National Science Foundation grants $2.5M to UPR researchers

Contributor November 2, 2022
This experience targets students who have graduated in the last five years or graduate in May 2023.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a group of researchers from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, a $2.5 million grant to launch the Research and Mentoring for Post-bachelor’s in Biological Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico (RAMP-UP) program.

RAMP-UP will be aimed at students who have completed their bachelor’s degree in the last five years or who will complete it in May 2023 and have not continued graduate or professional studies. Each year 10 students, who must be interested in conducting research in biology or associated disciplines, may participate in the program, university officials said.

“During their college careers, many students have direct experiences with scientific research. These experiences tend to pique the interest of students and are often decisive events in making decisions about whether to continue a professional career in the field of science and technology,” said José E. García-Arrarás, biologist, researcher, and co-director of RAMP-UP.

“Sadly, in the past few years, the ability to participate in this type of experience has been limited around the world by the transition to remote instruction due to COVID-19,” he said. In Puerto Rico, other disruptive agents are added, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and the economic crisis.”

“This has caused many Puerto Rican students to have completed their bachelor’s degree without being able to participate and enjoy the benefits of research experiences,” he added.

As part of the program, students will gain research experience, exposure to multiple cutting-edge scientific topics, and receive mentorship and help on the path to graduate study and careers in science and technology. In addition, participants will receive a stipend for their participation.

The first group of students will be selected in February and March 2023 and will start in June 2023.

“[This is] a unique opportunity, for students who have already completed their degree and need more time or help to get on track for future studies, this is an excellent opportunity,” said Juan S. Ramírez Lugo, professor of the Department of Biology at the UPR’s School of Natural Sciences, and co-director of RAMP-UP.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez get $1.7M from USDA
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 12, 2022
Science Trust awards $700K to 10 research projects in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow September 5, 2022
USDA grants $1.2M to improve healthcare in 4 Puerto Rico towns
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 12, 2022
2 projects in Puerto Rico to get $175K in conservation grants
Contributor August 10, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez get $1.7M from USDA
Science Trust awards $700K to 10 research projects in Puerto Rico
USDA grants $1.2M to improve healthcare in 4 Puerto Rico towns
2 projects in Puerto Rico to get $175K in conservation grants
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.