National University College expands in P.R., Florida

National University College announced it has recently expanded as an institution with the consolidation of Instituto de Banca y Comercio (IBC), Ponce Paramedical College (POPAC) and the Florida Technical College (FTC).

The accrediting Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the Puerto Rico Council of Education have approved the acquisition of IBC, FTC and POPAC within the scope of the accreditation of the National University College.

This re-organization coincides with the 35th anniversary of the institution.

“The possibility of uniting all our institutions under the umbrella of the National University College represents a firm and extraordinary step towards the constitution of a higher education platform with major impact on the quality of all our academic programs and offerings. It assumes better opportunities for thousands of students of these institutions and a solid base for our faculty to continue developing better talents at the service of the [island],” said Michael Bannett, CEO of NUC.

“We’re very satisfied of this achievement which we know will result in a much stronger National University College, with more input in the higher education of Puerto Rico,” he said.

NUC’s new model, which includes diplomas, associate, bachelor and master’s degrees, will be under the direction of its President, Gloria E. Baquero. The college campuses will be divided in six regions in Puerto Rico and one in the state of Florida, for a total of 28. The integration involves a total enrollment of 20,000 students.

“This consolidation represents a new and very significant stage for National University College. Little by little the institution has positioned itself among the main higher education of the country, with multiple and evident results,” Baquero said.

“Over continuous bases, we have broadened academic offerings, dedicated valuable time to programmatic accreditation, strengthened the programs in support of our students, launched a robust program of permanent improvements, and influenced social and economic life,” she said.