Nationwide Planning Associates Inc. expands in Puerto Rico

Nationwide Planning Associates Inc. — an investment firm based in Paramus, N.J. — completed the consolidation of an experienced team of financial advisers to continue expanding its business and client portfolio in Puerto Rico.

The team’s financial advisers have an average professional experience of 23 years, the company said.

At present, Nationwide Planning has 39 associates and six offices registered in Puerto Rico. These are in Hato Rey (two), Mayaguez, Humacao, Guayama, and Guaynabo. The firm currently manages more than $1 billion in assets in Puerto Rico.

“All this is part of a structured expansion plan that includes hiring highly experienced professionals in the Puerto Rico market, invest in our infrastructure to be more accessible, develop relationships with clients, and create bonds with the community,” said Antonio Suárez, branch manager of Nationwide Planning in Puerto Rico.

He added this is the ideal moment to continue strengthening their presence in the market, because the local industry has stabilized.

In Puerto Rico, Nationwide Planning offers a variety of services and products including investment, insurance, and financial solutions targeted to a wide and diverse mix of clients composed of individual, corporations, personal trusts, institutions, and retirement plan trusts.

“For Nationwide Planning, the human factor is very valuable. During the last seven years our family in Puerto Rico has grown significantly. Since we entered the market, we have built our name, strength, and credibility by creating jobs, developing a strong network of professionals, and establishing trustworthy relationships with our clients. In this new stage we aim to expand our ties with nonprofit organizations serving communities in need,” said Michael J. Karalewich, CEO of Nationwide Planning.