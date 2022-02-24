New $10M Castellana Multisalud health clinic opens in Aibonito

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The clinic is located at a Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company-owned industrial park in the Barrio Llanos sector of Aibonito.

Castellana Multisalud health clinic recently opened in the mountain town of Aibonito, where through a $10 million investment, it will provide services exclusively to MMM and MMM Multihealth members in the region.

The new health center seeks to provide access to a greater number of services previously not available in the mountain region, said Raúl Montalvo, president of MSO and Castellana Physicians Services.

“Before the clinic was inaugurated, 93% of the patients had to go outside the region to receive services from specialist, now that’s history,” said Montalvo.

“Residents of the region now have the best health care services available. This is why Castellana Multisalud came to the mountain, to serve our members with an excellent health professional team, within unique facilities characterized by their space, modernity, comfort and high technology,” he said.

The clinic offers access to specialist medical services that, for the most part, were not easily available in the center region of the island, such as endocrinologists, neurologists, clinical social workers, nutritionists, psychologists, dermatologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, and pneumonologists.

Having all these specialists under one roof reduces patient’s waiting time to receive services and allows an integrated model with centralized health services and clinical information, executives said.

“Another aspect that makes the clinic unique is the prompt opening of a modern emergency room with ten stretchers and two minor procedure centers, which will represent a great convenience and will allow urgent healthcare situations to be quickly addressed,” said Waldemar Ríos, MSO’s chief medical officer.

“In this revolutionary health concept, spaces such as the social club and children’s area, which contribute to community interaction, stand out,” he said.

In the coming months, vaccination, pharmacy, X-Ray, radiology, bone densitometry, CT scan, mammography and sonography services will be added to the clinic’s offer.

