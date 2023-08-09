New Atlantic University president to focus on needs of ‘digital’ students

Zayira Jordán-Conde, president of Atlantic University, addressing students and faculty.

The board of trustees at Atlantic University (AU) has named Zayira Jordán-Conde as the institution’s president.

Jordán-Conde has been tasked with addressing the administrative reorganization needs to make the university “more agile, competitive and visionary” for the new “digital” generation, offering educational alternatives based on innovation and technological entrepreneurship in the sciences, digital arts and emergent technologies.

“I’m honored to be part of the future of this important institution which, for more than 40 years, has been committed to the personal, academic and professional development of thousands of students,” Jordán-Conde remarked.

“Higher education faces significant challenges as students of this new ‘digital’ generation seek creative and agile alternatives for their future careers. As an institution, it is our responsibility to respond to these needs, which are also reflected in the demands of the job market,” she added.

Jordán-Conde is a recognized leader in the field of cybersecurity and an expert in the interplay between computers and humans, having held teaching and research roles at institutions including Iowa State University and the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico.

She has an extensive record in academia, where she has led programs and projects in Iowa and Puerto Rico, collaborating with U.S. agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Education, the Department of Development and Commerce, and the Department of Defense.

In Puerto Rico, Jordán-Conde collaborated in a state-level cybersecurity education program. She has worked in advertising and information technology in multinational companies and has been an award-winning entrepreneur in the field of technological innovation to eliminate gender-based violence.

Ramón Barquín III, president of Atlantic University’s board of trustees, welcomed Jordán-Conde and recognized that her “academic and professional trajectory will allow for the reorganization of Atlantic’s administration with a transformative approach.”

“At Atlantic University, we continue to strengthen academic alternatives and provide more technology for our students,” Barquín said. “The board of trustees’ vision and that of the new president is transformative and futuristic, it centers on the intersection between arts, sciences and technology. This fusion of subjects enables the unique development of arts, sciences and technologies in the realm of visualization and simulation. Visualization is an innovative and future-oriented field.”

Jordán-Conde is a recognized figure in local media, often appearing as a panelist on programs discussing high-interest news topics. She began her career in news media as a reporter, which led her to move to Iowa decades ago. At Iowa State University, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s degree in anthropology and a doctorate in human-computer interaction.