New job openings for medical internships in Puerto Rico announced

The Health Department designates Doctors’ Center Hospital |Orlando Health as a medical education center.

The Doctors’ Center Hospital System|Orlando Health (DCH|OH) has received authorization from the Puerto Rico Health Department to begin its medical internship program at its facilities starting on July 1.

“This designation as a teaching center not only reflects our continued commitment to excellence in medical education, but also represents an exciting opportunity for medical students, both from Puerto Rico and abroad,” said Belinda Toro, CEO of Doctors’ Center Hospital|Orlando Health.

As part of the internship program, each medical facility within the Doctors’ Center Hospital system will offer 10 positions for the first semester, with plans for future expansion. DCH|OH operates hospitals in Manatí, Bayamón, Dorado, San Juan and Carolina, along with specialized clinics in San Juan and Dorado.

“We are excited to collaborate with medical university graduates to provide future physicians with an enriching educational experience, guided by professionals who will open doors to the practical world of medicine. We are confident that, with these experiences, we can continue to strengthen the health services that Puerto Rico requires,” added Toro.

In October 2022, Orlando Health formed a partnership with Doctors’ Center Hospital to establish the Doctors’ Center Hospital Orlando Health – Dorado in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, they formed an agreement to work on four more hospitals on the island: Doctors’ Center Hospital San Juan, Doctors’ Center Hospital Bayamón, Doctors’ Center Hospital Manatí and Doctors’ Center Hospital San Fernando De La Carolina.

Candidates interested in applying for the internship program can send their information here and here.