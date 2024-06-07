Type to search

San Patricio Plaza donates $22K to Pet SOS Foundation

NIMB Staff June 7, 2024
Pet food purchased with funds from the donation made by San Patricio Plaza to the Pet SOS Foundation are distributed.

The funds raised from the 3Knino event supported food distribution and veterinary services for stray animals.

San Patricio Plaza has presented a donation to the Pet SOS Foundation in the amount of $21,899, raised through sponsorships and registrations for the 3Knino de San Patricio held in November.

The Pet SOS Foundation used part of the donation to purchase food distributed to 22 sanctuaries and rescuers. During the drop-off event, 4,180 pounds of dry dog food and 1,088 pounds of dry cat food were provided. 

The remaining funds will pay for sterilizations and treatments at veterinary offices to continue the of controlling the “overpopulation of dogs and cats on the streets of Puerto Rico.”

“Our goal is to keep on working to continue actively supporting nonprofit institutions that work for the welfare of animals while conducting a family event for our guests and their pets,” said Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Empresas Caparra, parent company of San Patricio Plaza.

More than 350 dogs participated in the 3Knino de San Patricio event, supported by sponsors such as Volvo, Coca-Cola, Royal Canin, Eukanuba, Milkbone, Sway, Naturally, Jif, Lick & Co. and Petsmart.

