Nominations for ‘Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico’ are now open

September 13, 2018 157

Best Lawyers, a peer-review guide to the legal profession, is currently accepting nominations for the seventh edition of “The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico,” the lawyer ranking service announced.

Nominations can be submitted by the general public, clients, other practicing lawyers, and marketing teams. The entity asks that lawyers not nominate themselves.

All lawyers included in the previous edition of “The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico” are automatically nominated in their listed practice area for the seventh edition.

After nominations are complete, lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice area. They are evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication review to make sure they currently practice and are in good standing with their local bar associations.

“Recognition by Best Lawyers is purely peer review. Nominating qualified lawyers is the first step in our process in identifying top legal talent,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer.

Nominees are recommended to be in practice for at least 10 years. It is also in the nominator’s best interest to only submit nominations for practice areas in which the lawyer specializes. The redesigned Best Lawyers website allows the public to enter information for eligible lawyers using the online nomination form. The nomination period ends Dec. 1, 2018.

For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.