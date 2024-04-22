AffiniPay expands to provide payment solutions to lawyers in Puerto Rico

José Rafael González-Rivera, of the González & Morales Law Offices LLC, an AffiniPay customer.

Adds LawPay and CPACharge, alongside its established MyCase offering.

Online payments and software solutions provider for attorneys and CPAs announced its expansion of its LawPay and CPACharge services into Puerto Rico, where it already has a presence with its MyCase solution.

The fintech firm serves more than 80,000 accounting and law firms in the U.S. and Canada, where it offers secure and efficient payment processing options to attorneys and accounting professionals.

The expansion of AffiniPay’s technology products “reflects the efforts to increase its leading market position serving legal professionals and capitalizing on an attractive growth market modernizing the payment experience,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay.

“Expanding AffiniPay’s footprint to Puerto Rico is a large step to scale and increase our customer satisfaction,” said Armstrong. “We’re thrilled to bring our trusted payment solutions to professionals in Puerto Rico, enhancing their ability to manage transactions seamlessly and securely. This move not only demonstrates our dedication to serving professionals worldwide, but also reflects our responsibility to innovation and growth.”

In 2022, AffiniPay acquired MyCase, “forming one of the fastest-growing integrated legal practice management software and payments companies,” it stated.

MyCase has been available to small and solo firms in Puerto Rico since 2015, and remained available for free to assist during Hurricane María in 2017.

“I had to stand in line for three days so I could get the internet back. MyCase told me automatically without me asking for it, that they would not charge me for three months,” said José Rafael González-Rivera, of the González & Morales Law Offices LLC

“I had to worry about getting food on the table for my kids, literally. And one less thing to worry about means a lot,” he said.