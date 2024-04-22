Type to search

In-Brief

AffiniPay expands to provide payment solutions to lawyers in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff April 22, 2024
José Rafael González-Rivera, of the González & Morales Law Offices LLC, an AffiniPay customer.

Adds LawPay and CPACharge, alongside its established MyCase offering.

Online payments and software solutions provider for attorneys and CPAs announced its expansion of its LawPay and CPACharge services into Puerto Rico, where it already has a presence with its MyCase solution.

The fintech firm serves more than 80,000 accounting and law firms in the U.S. and Canada, where it offers secure and efficient payment processing options to attorneys and accounting professionals.

The expansion of AffiniPay’s technology products “reflects the efforts to increase its leading market position serving legal professionals and capitalizing on an attractive growth market modernizing the payment experience,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay.

“Expanding AffiniPay’s footprint to Puerto Rico is a large step to scale and increase our customer satisfaction,” said Armstrong. “We’re thrilled to bring our trusted payment solutions to professionals in Puerto Rico, enhancing their ability to manage transactions seamlessly and securely. This move not only demonstrates our dedication to serving professionals worldwide, but also reflects our responsibility to innovation and growth.”

In 2022, AffiniPay acquired MyCase, “forming one of the fastest-growing integrated legal practice management software and payments companies,” it stated.

MyCase has been available to small and solo firms in Puerto Rico since 2015, and remained available for free to assist during Hurricane María in 2017.

“I had to stand in line for three days so I could get the internet back. MyCase told me automatically without me asking for it, that they would not charge me for three months,” said José Rafael González-Rivera, of the González & Morales Law Offices LLC

“I had to worry about getting food on the table for my kids, literally. And one less thing to worry about means a lot,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: The banks, law firms, accountants and credit agencies that orchestrated P.R.’s $72B debt crisis
Contributor September 5, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This project not only represents a significant investment in our island’s tourism infrastructure, but also symbolizes Puerto Rico’s ability to attract and execute large-scale projects.

The Investment Portfolio Program, with a budget of $800 million, plays a crucial role in offering loans with favorable terms for the development of projects that have the potential to transform the Puerto Rican economy.”

 

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez regarding the construction of a $77 million dual-branded hotel project in San Juan’s Convention Center District, featuring Hilton’s Hampton and Homewood Suites.
The project by PRISA Group includes a 400-vehicle parking structure and a 175,000-square-foot hotel tower, financed by Banco Popular and a $10 million federal disaster recovery loan from the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program managed by the Department of Housing.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: The banks, law firms, accountants and credit agencies that orchestrated P.R.’s $72B debt crisis
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.