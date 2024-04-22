Type to search

In-Brief

Salvation Army to host small business and artisans fair

Contributor April 22, 2024
The event is free of charge and open to the public.

The event will take place at its headquarters in San Juan.

The Salvation Army’s San Juan Corps in Puerto Rico will host its first Small Business and Artisans Fair on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters on Ponce de León Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public, said Captain Melanie Ortíz, director of the Salvation Army’s San Juan Corps, adding it is “expected to be an attractive exhibition of crafts and products from our business owners, who will sell, promote and exhibit their goods.”

Elba Vázquez-Morales, president of the Salvation Army’s Ladies Auxiliary, said that the fair would feature an assortment of crafts and food items.

“The Ladies Auxiliary will also have two tables supporting the Salvation Army with their sales. So, we encourage you to visit us because we will have coffee, sweets and crafts on our tables,” she said.

For more than 60 years, the Salvation Army has been active in Puerto Rico, with 11 community centers across the island “providing emergency and social aid and giving hope to Puerto Rican families,” Vázquez-Morales highlighted.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks to fill 40+ jobs 
NIMB Staff February 29, 2024
Energy Expo returns to Plaza Las Américas with latest in alternative energy
NIMB Staff February 16, 2024
Mortgage Bankers to host fair Sept. 15-16 in San Juan
Contributor September 5, 2023
18 local food & beverage co.’s head to Miami for trade fair
Contributor September 13, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This project not only represents a significant investment in our island’s tourism infrastructure, but also symbolizes Puerto Rico’s ability to attract and execute large-scale projects.

The Investment Portfolio Program, with a budget of $800 million, plays a crucial role in offering loans with favorable terms for the development of projects that have the potential to transform the Puerto Rican economy.”

 

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez regarding the construction of a $77 million dual-branded hotel project in San Juan’s Convention Center District, featuring Hilton’s Hampton and Homewood Suites.
The project by PRISA Group includes a 400-vehicle parking structure and a 175,000-square-foot hotel tower, financed by Banco Popular and a $10 million federal disaster recovery loan from the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program managed by the Department of Housing.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks to fill 40+ jobs 
Energy Expo returns to Plaza Las Américas with latest in alternative energy
Mortgage Bankers to host fair Sept. 15-16 in San Juan
18 local food & beverage co.’s head to Miami for trade fair
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.