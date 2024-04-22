Salvation Army to host small business and artisans fair

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

The Salvation Army’s San Juan Corps in Puerto Rico will host its first Small Business and Artisans Fair on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters on Ponce de León Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public, said Captain Melanie Ortíz, director of the Salvation Army’s San Juan Corps, adding it is “expected to be an attractive exhibition of crafts and products from our business owners, who will sell, promote and exhibit their goods.”

Elba Vázquez-Morales, president of the Salvation Army’s Ladies Auxiliary, said that the fair would feature an assortment of crafts and food items.

“The Ladies Auxiliary will also have two tables supporting the Salvation Army with their sales. So, we encourage you to visit us because we will have coffee, sweets and crafts on our tables,” she said.

For more than 60 years, the Salvation Army has been active in Puerto Rico, with 11 community centers across the island “providing emergency and social aid and giving hope to Puerto Rican families,” Vázquez-Morales highlighted.