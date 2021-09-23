Nonprofit breaks ground on $4.6M expansion of primary health clinic in Luquillo

Officials representing CSILO offer details of the expansion of its health clinic in Luquillo.

The Concilio Integral de Loíza Inc., which has facilities in the towns of Loíza, Río Grande, Ceiba and Luquillo, announced the groundbreaking of the new Clinica Familiar in Luquillo, through a $4.6 million investment in federal funding.

The executive of the entity known as CSILO, César A. Rodríguez, said the new primary care clinic will be located at a vacant property owned by the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" alt="i" width="301" height="251"/></a>

“This represents an expansion of the clinic that we had established — closeby — several years ago and which was too small for us thanks to the excellent service of our employees and the town’s support,” he said.

“Now with this new facility we’ll be able to expand services,” said Rodríguez, who has more than 25 years of experience in the Health Services Administration.

“One of the attractions of this primary health service facility is that people who don’t have the ability to pay, either because they don’t have medical coverage through an insurer and don’t qualify for the government’s health plan, Plan Vital, will receive all services at a lower cost,” he said.

This is in response to a federal Sliding Fee program, which provides “significant discounts” in the payment of medical services for CSILO users, he said.

The new clinic is expected to offer service to some 200,000 Luquillo residents, said Priscila Rivera, chairwoman of the nonprofit.

The 12,000 square-foot clinic will be built by BM Construction and designed by SCF Arquitectos. The first phase of construction will generate 40 direct and 20 indirect jobs, and an unspecified number of induced jobs, said Louis Bermúdez, of BM Construction.

The facility — which should be ready by July 2022 — will be eco-friendly and will be capable of running uninterruptedly in case of a weather event.

CSILO is a nonprofit organization founded in 1972 under the US Federal Public Health Law, Section 330.