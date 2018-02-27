P.R. nonprofits could benefit from free solar energy systems

Several nonprofit organizations serving Puerto Rico could benefit from the installation or complementing solar energy systems free of charge, thanks to an initiative by “Por Puerto Rico Damos el Máximo,” run by Maximo Solar Industries in collaboration with nonprofit Somos Solar, whose mission is to help promote solar technology on the island through education, participation and community outreach.

“After Hurricane María passed through the island, Maximo Solar has been working in close coordination with Somos Solar to energize the island,” said Máximo Torres, president of Maximo Solar Industries.

After participating in several projects, such as Radio Casa Pueblo and the Rafael Cordero School, “we have seen the need to continue supporting nonprofit entities that so greatly benefit the most vulnerable populations through their service,” he said, adding that the solar energy systems installed at the selected entities will enable them to continue to operate without relying on electric power, while reducing costs.

So, to continue helping, Somos Solar Executive Director Hiram Williams-Figueroa announced a call under an initiative by “Por Puerto Rico Damos el Máximo” so that nonprofits can submit their proposals and be considered for a solar system installation.

“The nonprofits should reflect on their vision and, through trainings of their staff, their commitment to renewable energy. In addition, they must submit a proposal outlining the need, goals, objectives, and how the project’s success will be evaluated according to the specifications of the call, along with the required documentation,” said Williams.

Interested entities can access somossolar.com for requirements and instructions of the call. Once completed, the application and proposal must sent in PDF format to directorejecutivo@somossolar.com, or hand delivered to Maximo Solar in Aguadilla or Hato Rey. The deadline is May 26, 2018.