Nonprofits eligible for training sessions to apply for federal funds

Technical assistance courses for environmental and energy justice projects will be provided this month by energy experts from Inter American University as part of the EAGLE project.

Starting this month, about 300 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico will be able to receive training on requesting federal funds for environmental and energy justice projects through the EAGLE project at Inter American University in San Juan.

The Engage and Assist Grassroots organizations in Leadership Capacity Building for Environmental/Energy Justice (EAGLE) hubs, which will provide the workshops, are funded by a $10 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support the project for five years. Inter American University professors offer free workshops for organizations.

The first workshops of 2024 for community organizations will focus on leadership. Virmaliss Fraticelli will conduct the sessions Jan. 17-19 at Inter American’s campus in Guayama. Ernesto Torres will lead the leadership workshop at Inter American’s Metro Campus from Jan. 24-26. Additionally, the Application for Federal Subsidies (Grantsmanship) workshop will be led by María M. Meléndez-Ortega at Inter American’s Barranquitas campus on Jan. 23-24.

Leaders and members of nonprofit organizations interested in these workshops can find more information here.

“EAGLE seeks to empower local communities to take meaningful actions and promote their leadership capabilities,” said Marilina Wayland, rector of Inter American’s Metro Campus, the project’s main hub.

Through EAGLE, “training, leadership training and technical assistance will be provided to community-based organizations to address their needs related to environmental and energy justice,” she added.

The workshops will simplify the process of applying for federal funds, which can be complex and technical, she said. Among the funds that can be applied for environmental and energy projects is the $2.8 billion announced in 2023 by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The funds are intended to “support community projects for the deployment of clean energy, strengthen climate resilience and build the capacity of communities to face environmental and energy challenges,” said Yogani Govender, EAGLE project director. “We will take you by the hand through every step of the process.”