Nordstrom, Gap to reopen at The Mall of San Juan

Fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc. announced plans to reopen its store at The Mall of San Juan on Nov. 9, after being closed since fall 2017 as a result of severe damage from Hurricane María.

The two-story, 138,000 square foot store will open again, and plans to hire 90 local employees for sales, support and restaurant roles.

“We’re pleased to be able to reopen our doors in Puerto Rico. We have many loyal customers on the island and we continue to believe there’s opportunity for us to do business there,” said Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience as we worked through this rebuilding process. We’re excited for them to see their store and look forward to serving them again,” he said.

Nordstrom will be reopening its entire store, which includes three shoe departments, expansive cosmetics and accessories areas, and a comprehensive offering of popular brand names for women, men and children.

The store will also serve customers at three restaurant concepts: Ebar, a spot for handcrafted coffee beverages, house-made smoothies, pastries and grab-and-go food items; Habitant, an in-store bar serving wine and handcrafted cocktails, as well as freshly prepared appetizers; and Bazille, a full-service restaurant featuring a contemporary American and Caribbean interpretation of bistro cuisine.

Nordstrom will open sales positions in all areas of the store, including women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel, shoes, accessories and cosmetics. Hiring will also take place for various support positions in alterations, building services, housekeeping, loss prevention as well as jobs specific to the store’s restaurant offerings.

Nordstrom offers employees a comprehensive benefits package that includes a competitive hourly rate; medical, vision and dental coverage; a merchandise discount; an employer-matched 401(k) plan and more. Interested applicants can find more information and apply at careers.nordstrom.com.

The company also announced a new store manager, Yazmin Rivera, who began her career with Nordstrom in 2015 as part of the initial opening of its only store in Puerto Rico. She has served as interim store manager since November 2017, where she supported the store’s rebuilding efforts.

Meanwhile, retailer Gap Inc. confirmed it will reopen its doors at The Mall of San Juan today, after a 12-month hiatus as a result of damages from Hurricane María.