Primex, Pridco, PRIMA kick off ‘Manufacturing Week’ in Cidra

The CC1 Industries conglomerate located in the town of Cidra served as the backdrop for the inauguration of “Manufacturing Week,” under the slogan “Developing the industry of the future,” with the participation of more than 30 college students who had the opportunity to witness four manufacturing processes by Puerto Rican companies.

The events are conducted in conjunction with Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Service (PRIMEX,) the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO) and the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.

During the tours, students from the Turabo University-Cayey Campus, the University of Puerto Rico-Bayamón Campus and the Polytechnic University were able to get an up-close look and learn about the manufacturing processes conducted by Caribbean Can Manufacturing; an aluminum beverage cans maker; Pet Plastics, a manufacturer of bottle, snacks and drinks preforms; BEARCO, which makes wines and spirits for the Puerto Rico market; and Club Caribe Distillers, one of the most advanced technologies distilleries in the Caribbean.

“The youth of our island, who are the future of the manufacturing sector, saw how a manufacturing company operates — from its production line processes to the final product,” said Primex management consultant, Francisco García.

For his part, Julio Bravo, vice president of CC1 Industries, and vice president of the PRMA’s Puerto Rican Businesses committee, said “our companies have allowed me to lead and create various projects aimed at our local manufacturing and in turn promote infrastructure that gives quality of life to a workforce that is workforce skilled and capable of great achievements.”

The “Manufacturing Week” celebration will run Sept. 24-Oct. 5 and includes visits to eight manufacturing companies dedicated to food and beverage industry, technology, aerospace and medicine, as well as a series of lectures at universities focused on areas such as manufacturing and technology, food, and medical devices exports.