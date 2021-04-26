NY gov’t officials deliver aid supplies to Peñuelas, Yauco

NYS Assemblywoman Maritza Dávila delivers supplies to Los Chinos community in Peñuelas.

New York government officials teamed up with nonprofit organization Somos Inc. to deliver aid supplies to residents in Peñuelas and Yauco affected by the 2020 earthquakes.

On April 22nd, Assemblywoman Maritza Dávila, chairwoman of the New York State Puerto Rican/Hispanic Taskforce, along with Somos Inc. nonprofit Chairman Francisco Díaz and the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism — an office created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Puerto Rico in November 2015 to foster economic, cultural and governmental ties between New York State and Puerto Rico — delivered 35 boxes of supplies containing first aid kits, blankets, clothes, and other items.

When earthquakes devastated the southern part of the Puerto Rico in January 2020, Dávila travelled to the island to do a needs assessment with Cuomo, New York States delegates and local representatives.

Upon returning to New York, Dávila worked with local neighborhood residents, community-based organizations, and nonprofit Somos Inc. to organize the donations.

However, as the quarantine took into effect in March 2020, travel was restricted and moving the items became a logistical concern, her office said.

But through Somos Inc.’s partnership with JetBlue, the supplies were finally moved to Puerto Rico and through the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism were delivered to communities still recovering for not only the earthquakes, but the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boxes were delivered to residents of the “Los Chinos” Community in Peñuelas, and residents of Yauco communities in coordination with Mayor Ángel Luis “Luigi” Torres. “When we heard the need for supplies in hard hit areas of the island, my community came together,” said Dávila. “For many in Brooklyn, Puerto Rico is a second home, with family and friends. There is a unique bond between New York and Puerto Rico and when there is a crisis New York will always be here to help.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.