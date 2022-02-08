NY to accept Puerto Rico’s COVID-19 VACU ID pass on its digital platform

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico Chief Innovation and Information Officer, Enrique Völckers-Nin. (Credit: Aníbal Jover-Lucio)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that digital COVID-19 vaccination credentials issued from Puerto Rico will immediately be accepted through New York State’s Excelsior Pass Scanner application.

Similarly, the state’s Excelsior Pass Plus will be accepted through Puerto Rico’s CESCO digital verifier application.

This means fully vaccinated Puerto Ricans and New Yorkers can use their compatible vaccination credentials for business entry in New York State and Puerto Rico, respectively.

“Our administration knows New York is a destination visited by thousands of people traveling from Puerto Rico to see their loved ones, as well as for business purposes,” said Puerto Rico Chief Innovation and Information Officer, Enrique Völckers-Nin.

“To speed up showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon arrival, we have developed a collaboration that will allow New York’s acceptance of VacuID, the digital vaccination credential initiative issued by Puerto Rico’s government,” he said.

“Both authorities have combined efforts, knowledge, and technological advances since day one, yet another example of the relationship and collaboration between our administrations. We are confident that this initiative will facilitate free movement between both jurisdictions of the United States,” Völckers-Nin said.

According to the latest Census data, more than one million people who identify as Puerto Rican live in New York State.

“New York State is proud to work with our partners in Puerto Rico to ensure compatibility across our COVID-19 vaccine pass systems,” Hochul said. “This important partnership will accelerate the continued return of safe travel, commerce, and economic development activity.”

“As New York State continues to lead in the development and innovation of the Excelsior Pass platform, we are also working with partners across the US and around the world to expand the use of secure vaccination credentials,” she said. “This has become a real utility for real New York families, workers, and travelers — making a real impact on everyday life.”

As Hochul announced on Oct. 5, New York State’s Excelsior Pass Scanner application was updated to enable the validation of other passes that meet the state’s standards of issuance.

These standards include the definition of fully vaccinated based on federal and state COVID-19 public health guidance, which include both CDC- and WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, enabling businesses to accept more patrons coming from outside of New York.

Following Monday’s announcement, this includes SMART Health Cards issued from Puerto Rico as well as Canada, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Virginia, Washington, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Utah.