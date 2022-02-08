Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

NY to accept Puerto Rico’s COVID-19 VACU ID pass on its digital platform

Contributor February 8, 2022
Puerto Rico Chief Innovation and Information Officer, Enrique Völckers-Nin. (Credit: Aníbal Jover-Lucio)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that digital COVID-19 vaccination credentials issued from Puerto Rico will immediately be accepted through New York State’s Excelsior Pass Scanner application.

Similarly, the state’s Excelsior Pass Plus will be accepted through Puerto Rico’s CESCO digital verifier application.

This means fully vaccinated Puerto Ricans and New Yorkers can use their compatible vaccination credentials for business entry in New York State and Puerto Rico, respectively.

“Our administration knows New York is a destination visited by thousands of people traveling from Puerto Rico to see their loved ones, as well as for business purposes,” said Puerto Rico Chief Innovation and Information Officer, Enrique Völckers-Nin.

“To speed up showing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon arrival, we have developed a collaboration that will allow New York’s acceptance of VacuID, the digital vaccination credential initiative issued by Puerto Rico’s government,” he said.

“Both authorities have combined efforts, knowledge, and technological advances since day one, yet another example of the relationship and collaboration between our administrations. We are confident that this initiative will facilitate free movement between both jurisdictions of the United States,” Völckers-Nin said.

According to the latest Census data, more than one million people who identify as Puerto Rican live in New York State.  

“New York State is proud to work with our partners in Puerto Rico to ensure compatibility across our COVID-19 vaccine pass systems,” Hochul said. “This important partnership will accelerate the continued return of safe travel, commerce, and economic development activity.”

“As New York State continues to lead in the development and innovation of the Excelsior Pass platform, we are also working with partners across the US and around the world to expand the use of secure vaccination credentials,” she said. “This has become a real utility for real New York families, workers, and travelers — making a real impact on everyday life.”

As Hochul announced  on Oct. 5, New York State’s Excelsior Pass Scanner application was updated to enable the validation of other passes that meet the state’s standards of issuance.

These standards include the definition of fully vaccinated based on federal and state COVID-19 public health guidance, which include both CDC- and WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, enabling businesses to accept more patrons coming from outside of New York. 

Following Monday’s announcement, this includes SMART Health Cards issued from Puerto Rico as well as Canada, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Virginia, Washington, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

NY gov’t officials deliver aid supplies to Peñuelas, Yauco
Contributor April 26, 2021
NYC, SJ mayors strike partnership to coordinate events, emergency response
Contributor April 22, 2021
Caribbean Produce Exchange formalizes agricultural trade plan between P.R./NY
Contributor May 14, 2019
Discover Puerto Rico meets with the Puerto Rican community in NYC
Contributor December 20, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

NY gov’t officials deliver aid supplies to Peñuelas, Yauco
NYC, SJ mayors strike partnership to coordinate events, emergency response
Caribbean Produce Exchange formalizes agricultural trade plan between P.R./NY
Discover Puerto Rico meets with the Puerto Rican community in NYC
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.