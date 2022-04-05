OCIF launches educational campaign on investment fraud schemes

The campaign will be shared on the agency's social media networks.

The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF, in Spanish) will carry out an educational campaign during the month of April on financial training focused on warning signs and the different fraud schemes in the investment area, agency Commissioner Natalia Zequeira, announced.

The campaign, which will be shared on the OCIF’s social media networks, was developed with the intention of urging people to be suspicious and seek information to detect what is true information from what are fraud schemes or simply false promises.

“Our most valuable advice is to educate yourself and not put your life savings at risk by accepting what unscrupulous people would have you believe,” said Zequeira.

In addition, the OCIF will conduct a survey online to measure the population’s knowledge about investment fraud.