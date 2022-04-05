World Central Kitchen launches business training workshops for small farmers

The virtual business training workshops are aimed at small farmers, fishermen and food production businesses.

The World Central Kitchen announced the start of a series of virtual business training workshops aimed at small farmers, fishermen and food production businesses.

This series of virtual workshops includes marketing, sales, operations, e-commerce, digital marketing, and business growth, the nonprofit stated.

In the Marketing and Sales workshop, the participant learns to develop and implement a marketing plan to identify customers and increase sales. It will take place April 6 at 5 p.m., presented by Natalia Bonderenko, executive director of INprende.

Meanwhile, a seminar on operational aspects will offer participants the chance to learn innovative approaches to improve the operation of their food business, including through the incorporation of new technologies. The seminar will take place April 13 at 5 p.m. and will be presented by Operations Consultant Maria E. Rizzo.

In finance, participants will learn to use the tools that will allow them to gain control of all the financial elements of their company. The seminar is scheduled for April 20 at 5 p.m., presented by Kurt A. Schindler, professor of business and administration at the University of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, during the “Opportunities for growth in the business” seminar, participants will learn how to identify when a food business is ready to grow and how to take advantage of domestic and international growth opportunities. The seminar is scheduled for May 4th at 5 p.m. presented by Natalia Bonderenko, executive director of INprende.

During the seminar focused on e-commerce and digital marketing, the participant will learn to set up an online store and to use digital sales platforms to market their products. The seminar is slated for April 11 at 5 p.m. and will be offered by e-commerce Specialist Verónica Avilés.

All workshops are free. Click on this link for the list of all the training sessions.