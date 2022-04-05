Type to search

In-Brief

World Central Kitchen launches business training workshops for small farmers

Contributor April 5, 2022
The virtual business training workshops are aimed at small farmers, fishermen and food production businesses.

The World Central Kitchen announced the start of a series of virtual business training workshops aimed at small farmers, fishermen and food production businesses.

This series of virtual workshops includes marketing, sales, operations, e-commerce, digital marketing, and business growth, the nonprofit stated.

In the Marketing and Sales workshop, the participant learns to develop and implement a marketing plan to identify customers and increase sales. It will take place April 6 at 5 p.m., presented by Natalia Bonderenko, executive director of INprende.

Meanwhile, a seminar on operational aspects will offer participants the chance to learn innovative approaches to improve the operation of their food business, including through the incorporation of new technologies. The seminar will take place April 13 at 5 p.m. and will be presented by Operations Consultant Maria E. Rizzo.

In finance, participants will learn to use the tools that will allow them to gain control of all the financial elements of their company. The seminar is scheduled for April 20 at 5 p.m., presented by Kurt A. Schindler, professor of business and administration at the University of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, during the “Opportunities for growth in the business” seminar, participants will learn how to identify when a food business is ready to grow and how to take advantage of domestic and international growth opportunities. The seminar is scheduled for May 4th at 5 p.m. presented by Natalia Bonderenko, executive director of INprende.

During the seminar focused on e-commerce and digital marketing, the participant will learn to set up an online store and to use digital sales platforms to market their products. The seminar is slated for April 11 at 5 p.m. and will be offered by e-commerce Specialist Verónica Avilés.

All workshops are free. Click on this link for the list of all the training sessions.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA seeks applications for funds to build housing for farm workers
Contributor August 16, 2021
Caribbean Produce Exchange trains farmers to comply with new federal standards
Contributor November 27, 2019
12 farmers receive $1K each from Red Cross, Science Trust
Michelle Kantrow December 11, 2018
Some 100 farmers negotiate $2.5M in deals during ‘ExpoAlimentaria’ event
Contributor November 8, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

USDA seeks applications for funds to build housing for farm workers
Caribbean Produce Exchange trains farmers to comply with new federal standards
12 farmers receive $1K each from Red Cross, Science Trust
Some 100 farmers negotiate $2.5M in deals during ‘ExpoAlimentaria’ event
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.